Colombia vs. Paraguay live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch World Cup Qualifiers

 5 days ago
Colombia will meet Paraguay in World Cup Qualifying action on Tuesday from Barranquilla.

Colombia comes into this match on a four-game losing streak and will look to bounce back and put this winless streak behind them. As for Paraguay, they have lost their last three and are sitting in eighth place right now.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Colombia and Paraguay.

  • When: Tuesday, November 16
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 4, fubo Latino Network 3
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Tesillo, Mojica; Cuellar, Barrios; Cuadrado, Rodriguez, Diaz; Muriel

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Silva; R Rojas, Gomez, Alonso, Martinez; Romero, Villasanti, M Rojas, Morel, Almiron; Sanabria

FIFA World Cup Odds and Betting Lines

FIFA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Colombia (-190) vs. Paraguay (+550)

Want some action on the World Cup Qualifiers? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

