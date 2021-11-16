CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying: Venezuela vs. Peru live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch

Venezuela will meet Peru in South American World Cup qualifying action on Tuesday. Venezuela is looking for any type of spark to get out of the bottom of the table while Peru is pushing to get into the top five of the group and a win would help immensely.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Venezuela and Peru.

When: Tuesday, November 16

Tuesday, November 16 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3, fubo Latino Network 2

Venezuela possible starting lineup:

Romo; Rosales, Martinez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Carrillo; Machis, Rincon, Martinez, Hurtado; Ramirez

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Lora, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Yotun, Tapia; Carrillo, Pena, Cueva; Lapadula

FIFA World Cup Odds and Betting Lines

FIFA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Venezuela (+240) vs. Peru (+115)

