Must-do events for a spectacular weekend. The “Faces of Vietnam” exhibit is underway through February at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur. Curated by attorney Stephen Humphreys from his travels throughout Vietnam, most of the collection is from the post Đổi Mới (Reform) era of the 1990s. Through the exhibit, Humphreys strives to answer the question: “What is the real Vietnam, and what is the face it shows the world?” The exhibit will include works from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists of the post-reform period in traditional and contemporary media, including oil paintings, lacquer and woodblock prints. Take part in a reception and gallery talk with Humphreys on Tuesday, Nov.16 at 5 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts. See the exhibit Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The showing will close for winter break from Dec. 13-Jan. 3.

