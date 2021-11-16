ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Leonid meteor shower will peak again tonight. Which direction should you look to see it?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep an eye to the sky over the next couple of days: The peak of the Leonid meteor shower will be visible across the chilly November sky in the early morning hours. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best seen on Wednesday and...

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
Upcoming Meteor Showers, Celestial Events in November: Here’s How and When to Watch Them

Two months before the year ends, several celestial events will grace the night sky to give stargazers a treat. There will be at least four meteor showers this November, namely Taurids and Leonids meteor showers. There will be a lot of opportunities to watch them despite the recent monsoon making it hard for astronomy enthusiasts to find a clear night sky.
Incoming Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth as Experts Detect Hole in the Sun

Today, a solar storm might pass by Earth. Days after a stunning Northern Light was seen above Scotland. According to SpaceWeather.com, a stream of solar wind is expected to collide with the planet's magnetic field, causing a mild geomagnetic disruption in the polar regions. On Friday, a coronal hole was...
Hubble Space Telescope drops dazzling new views of the outer planets

Our solar system sure has some pretty planets. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released fresh looks at Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. All four of the planets are gas giants, making them very unlike Earth or Mars, which are rocky....
A ninth planet in our solar system may have just been discovered

UNDATED (WKRC) - After what many consider to be the devastating loss of Pluto's planet status in 2006, experts say they may have discovered a new ninth planet in our solar system. Michael Rowan-Robinson, a leading astronomer and professor emeritus of astrophysics at Imperial College London, found that data gathered...
Massive asteroid to zoom past Earth this weekend

A huge asteroid is expected to hurtle past Earth on Sunday, according to NASA — and it’s said to be three times bigger than Big Ben. Travelling at a whopping 18,000 miles per hour, the Apollo-class asteroid called 3361 Orpheus is 984 feet wide and is currently on the US space agency’s “Close Approach” list.
Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
Solar storm coming, blackout unknown

ROME – A magnetic storm could hit the Earth in the next few hours. A natural event that occurs regularly after many years. “The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth,” NASA explained. “However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.” Thankfully, any disruption is likely to be only temporary, experts say.
