ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

What’s Age Got to do with it? Realities and Solutions for Workplace Ageism

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis webinar, hosted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Total Worker Health® Program and the National Center for Productive Aging and Work (NCPAW),...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Journal

Weed In The Workplace: What You Need To Know

Recreational marijuana is legal in New York, but that doesn’t make its use an appropriate workplace activity. So while the state prohibited employers earlier this month from testing employees for cannabis use, bosses can still act against workers who are impaired. New York state now stops employers from testing employees...
JOBS
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Veteran Connection: What’s food got to do with it?

I drive with the windows rolled down listening to music. When Tina Turner’s song, “What’s love got to do with it,” comes on, I have to turn up the stereo and sing along. Hippocrates once said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” After listening to Tina Turner, I find myself asking the question: “What’s food got to do with it?”
MUSIC
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: What the AMA's health equity language guide got wrong

The recent American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges language equity guide strays too far into the political, Conor Friedersdorf argued in The Atlantic Nov. 13. The Atlantic staff writer took issue with the health equity language guide, claiming that it is too political and tries to encourage...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageism#Portland State University#Yale University#Ncpaw#Npcaw Co#Total Worker Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
AARP
MedPage Today

Buprenorphine Misuse: What's the Reality?

In the 12-month period ending in April, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses -- the most recorded in a year-long span. Most of those overdoses involved opioids. Public health experts and addiction researchers agree that wider utilization of effective medications to treat opioid use disorder (OUD) is critical to bringing the crisis under control. As it now stands, only 11% of people with OUD receive medications for treatment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Springfield News Sun

In Your Prime: Aging brains: What’s normal?

“I’m having a senior moment!” It is something we may blurt out when we forget why we stopped at the supermarket. For some, it is a funny mental slip. For others, it sets off a quiet internal alarm for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease: “Am I starting to lose my memory?”
MENTAL HEALTH
Wellsville Daily Reporter

About 50,000 kids ages 5 to 11 got COVID-19 vaccine in NY. What we know (and don't know)

About 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during New York’s initial pediatric vaccination rollout, which began last week. That number represents just over 3% of the 1.5 million children overall statewide in the age group. It includes about 31,400 kids in New York City and 18,600 in the rest of the state, according to statistics released by state and New York City officials on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bookriot.com

My Workplace Joined the Fine-Free Library Movement (And Here’s What I Learned)

The library system where I work recently went fine-free, taking part in a movement growing across the U.S. and Canada. It’s not a new conversation; after all, in January 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution that notes fines are “a form of social inequality” and suggested libraries should find a way to do without. However, it was revitalized this fall with the announcement of three New York City public library systems (Brooklyn, New York, and Queens) becoming fine-free. Book Riot has already covered the fine-free library movement, but as a working library professional who is in the midst of this policy switch, I’d like to dive in a bit more personally on the issue.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Longview News-Journal

Reclaim your health

Cholesterol – a waxy substance created by the liver or consumed from meat, poultry and dairy products – isn’t inherently “bad” for you. In fact, your body needs it to build cells and make vitamins and other hormones. However, too much “bad” LDL cholesterol, or not enough “good” HDL cholesterol, can pose problems.
HEALTH
Washington Times

What’s age got to do with it?

Is the human life cycle a continuum with stages that have no clear dividing points? It certainly appears to be. From the moment we’re conceived, the process of development evolves and keeps evolving until interrupted by death. There is a clear mile post from the mother’s perspective when birth occurs. However, for the developing human, birth merely involves moving into a different environment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Dayton Daily News

In Your Prime: Aging brains: What’s normal?

“I’m having a senior moment!” It is something we may blurt out when we forget why we stopped at the supermarket. For some, it is a funny mental slip. For others, it sets off a quiet internal alarm for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease: “Am I starting to lose my memory?”
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy