ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver-based Indigenous rapper Boslen has been making a name for himself internationally following the release of his latest project DUSK to DAWN. The cinematic sounds of the project intrigued many music lovers to check out Boslen's catalog, and he looks poised to have another strong year lined up for...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Film Threat

Movies Inspiring Video Games & Vice-Versa

Over the last few decades, different mainstream entertainment mediums have increasingly merged, largely due to the advent of technological innovations. These include the rapid rise of high-speed internet access and mobile connectivity, which has led to a greater variety of ways in which we consume our entertainment. There was a...
VIDEO GAMES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Metro Boomin's Upcoming Album Will Be Titled "Heroes & Villains"

Metro Boomin is the most impressive and celebrated producer in this era of hip-hop. It feels like every time you hear his "If Young Metro don't trust you" producer tag, the song will be a hit. Since the beginning of 2021, Metro has been linking up with star rappers like...
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West and Drake Team for ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Los Angeles Concert

Kanye West has officially announced a one-night benefit concert titled “Free Larry Hoover,” which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will feature Drake, who West has spoke of in both admiring and dismissive terms only recently. A long-running feud between the two rappers will allegedly be “put to rest” during the concert. The event’s poster, with the caption “God’s plan,” was shared on West’s Instagram. On the L.A. Coliseum’s event page, it reads that the historic concert will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Post Malone
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
asapland.com

Best Japanese Movies Available on Amazon Prime Video

Platforms streaming have changed the way of consuming cinema in the last five years, have substantially modified the offer and, therefore, also the habits. New horizons have been opened. And this I think is something to celebrate. Yes, the great offer is usually covered by the Hollywood billboard, and both the premiere and living close to the present are still two capital factors, which are even perceived as health markers of the different platforms. But it is also true that Never before has it been so easy to access independent, classic, or non-American production films. Fashions go beyond products of a more commercial nature and even find unexpected audiences. Impacts of the magnitude of Parasites (Bong Joon-ho, 2019) caused South Korean cinema to enter fully into many Spanish homes, and suddenly films like Tren a Busan (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016) were seen experiencing a second push of popularity. Now, if we go to offers like Filmin’s, all this discourse loses meaning, since that other side of cinema is its reason for being. But of course, the Spanish platform does not occupy, by far, the same number of users. Therefore, that look at a less conventional cinema that occurs in spaces like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video seems to be something to celebrate.
MOVIES
SVG

The Video Game Movie That Broke Tom Holland

After years of being stuck in a troubled development cycle and bad news for fans regarding delays, the "Uncharted" movie adaptation seems to finally be on its way to theaters in early 2022. Even Nathan Drake's longtime voice actor thinks the movie looks pretty great, and the trailer was full of small details that suggest the filmmakers are fans of the source material. However, making the "Uncharted" film came at a high cost, as Tom Holland revealed in a recent interview with GQ. The actor pushed himself to his breaking point while working on the film, stretching himself thin between several different productions at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Vancouver#Movies#Jet Skiing#Art#Indigenous#Beerbongs Bentleys
inquirer.com

The best things to do with kids in Philly this week

📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar. Like many places known to pack houses, the 212-year-old Walnut Street Theatre has reopened with pandemic-era protocols. To gain entry to their new production of The Little Mermaid, audience members ages 12 and up need to show proof of vaccination, and younger Ariel and Sebastian fans must show negative COVID test results.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Baby Tate Doubles Back With "Dungarees" Video

After sharing her latest "Dungarees" track, Baby Tate returns with a hooking visual to accompany the track, scored for the soundtrack of Netflix's newest Bruised film. The cut appears the first-of-its-kind all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack alongside cuts from Cardi B, City Girls, Latto and Saweetie among others. In that same spirit, the new clip finds Tate as she laces up in a gym setting, swapping with scenes from the Halle Berry flick in which the award-winning actress is both the star and director--making her debut as the latter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Vancouver, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

TheHxliday Is Switching Up His Sound & His Look

Baltimore-born rapper TheHxliday is making some changes, switching up his aesthetic in recent weeks. During his performance at Rolling Loud in New York City, the rapper first debuted his brand new look, cutting off his dreads and premiering a new single, which sounds a little different from his older music.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy