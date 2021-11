It has been a full week since Terrace Martin’s latest studio album Drones has been in the world and, to be frank, the world is better off with it in rotation. That is because lately there’s been a prevailing sense of coldness and emptiness that has permeated the culture. The idea that people are being controlled by the things we keep closest at hand — think in terms of those devices that attempt to teach us how to feel. Martin’s latest Sounds of Crenshaw record is coalesced around that idea, inspired from a six-year, post-To Pimp A Butterfly conversation with Kendrick Lamar, and built to fill the void that our current climate finds us in.

