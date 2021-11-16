Scott to Open Door to Local Mask Mandates in Vermont

Please take notice that Champ Mechanical whose mailing address is 8 Chase Ln Burlington, VT 05401 is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. 6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 8 and 9 Chase Lane in the City of Burlington, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington Vermont Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Kim Colligan at (802) 859-0017 or at Kim@champmechanical.net. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive - Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Kim Colligan.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO