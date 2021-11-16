ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Scott to Open Door to Local Mask Mandates in Vermont

By Alison Novak
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday repeated his often-stated opposition to a statewide mask mandate, even as he opened the door to new local rules. The governor has been under pressure from Democratic lawmakers to require masks indoors as case counts climb to pandemic highs. Scott said he would extend...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Chittenden County's Commercial Vacancy Rate Has Doubled Since 2019

The vacancy rate for store and restaurant property in Chittenden County has doubled since 2019, a sign that the pandemic and online shopping are hitting retailers hard. The retail real estate market was soft before the pandemic, said Tony Blake, the principal broker at the Burlington real estate company V/T Commercial. He said parking problems and safety concerns have deterred customers from downtown Burlington in recent years. Online shopping has been making a dent in brick-and-mortar store sales everywhere for about a decade.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Welch Announces He'll Run for Leahy's Senate Seat

U.S. Rep Peter Welch (D-Vt.) will run for the Senate seat left open by the upcoming retirement of Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy. After Leahy announced last week that he won’t be seeking a ninth term in the 2022 election, Welch had been widely expected to announce he’d put in a bid to switch chambers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
sevendaysvt

Federal Funding Approved for Bridge to Carry Cyclists, Pedestrians Across I-89

Vermont will receive nearly $9.8 million to construct a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists over Interstate 89, state and federal officials announced Friday. The project will allow pedestrians to bypass the busy Route 2 and I-89 interchange, where they must use crosswalks to navigate heavy traffic on highway ramps. It'll enable easier and safer walking and biking from the University of Vermont campus and medical center to South Burlington's busy business district along the Dorset Street and Williston Road corridors.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
Burlington, VT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan French
Person
Becca Balint
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Bob Maritano Has Volunteered in Chittenden County for 35 Years

At 82 years old, Bob Maritano stays moving and gets a lot of mileage on his car. For 35 years, he has been volunteering for local nonprofits and feeding people. Bob makes a daily early morning trip to a market in Shelburne to pick up food donations. For about 20 years, he volunteered at Feeding Chittenden. For the past seven years, he has been recovering food for the Sara Holbrook Community Center in Burlington. In 2009, Bob was presented with the Governor's Award for Community Service.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lisa J. Wulfson

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04238. To the creditors of Lisa J. Wulfson, late of Williston. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mandates#Democratic#House#Senate#Pro Term#Vermonters#Finance#New York Times
sevendaysvt

Notice Of Application To Brownfield's Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Program

Please take notice that Champ Mechanical whose mailing address is 8 Chase Ln Burlington, VT 05401 is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. 6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 8 and 9 Chase Lane in the City of Burlington, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington Vermont Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Kim Colligan at (802) 859-0017 or at Kim@champmechanical.net. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive - Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Kim Colligan.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
sevendaysvt

UVM Researchers Are Developing a Safer Polio Vaccine

The first two children fell ill around June 17, 1894, their legs suddenly unwilling to cooperate. The disease spread from there, striking at random as it swept through Rutland County: a 6-year-old girl paralyzed in all extremities; a 2-year-old boy unable to move his legs; a 3-year-old boy who seemed to get better, until he fell into a coma and died.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy