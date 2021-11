Following the fatal shooting outside of an Easton-area Target earlier this week, 2021 has already tied the Columbus mark for the most homicides in a single year. And it isn’t just fatalities affecting the city, either. This year has seen a string of Short North shootings, and earlier this month a rash of robberies were recorded by multiple North Side businesses in less than a week’s time.

