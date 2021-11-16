ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future

By Thomas Galindo
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGQ is one of the most trusted commercial fashion magazines for men in the country. At the end of each year, they release a list of their "Men of the Year" list, in which they highlight the distinct, admirable styles of different celebrity men with cover stories. The first...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Lil Nas X’s Fake Maury Episode Is Basically Kroll Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Says ‘Change Is Happening’ In Hip-Hop: ‘There’s Going To Be So Many Gay Rappers’

Lil Nas X has broken several milestones in the music industry since his breakout single “Old Town Road” in 2019. Being a Black gay rapper, Nas challenges the image most people have attributed to successful artists in hip-hop this image is fueled by machismo and often homophobic, misogynistic rhetoric but as he told playwright Jeremy O. Harris for GQ’s latest cover story, all he is trying to do is be himself.
MUSIC
Vibe

Here’s Why Lil Nas X Is Making An Actual Appearance On ‘Maury’

When Lil Nas X dropped his debut album, Montero, this past September, one video that immediately caught the attention of fans was the visual for “That’s What I Want.” In the visual, the singer-rapper falls for his football teammate (played by Yai Ariza) and their scorching, newfound relationship quickly turns into a heartbreaking entanglement as he realizes that his new love is leading a double life. Upon learning about his beau’s wife and young child, naturally, the always over the top artist plans to get to the bottom of things opting to expose his lover on Maury. This is when fiction and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X’s ‘Maury’ Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

Lil Nas X and Maury have collaborated on a segment made for “entertainment purposes,” which was based on the storyline in the rapper’s “That’s What I Want” video. In a trailer preceding the release of the full video on Wednesday, Montero, aka Lil Nas X, finds out his boyfriend Yai Ariza is married to a woman named Ashley who doesn’t know about the affair. Ashley has a four-year-old child named Noah, and it’s also unclear whether Ariza is the father. In the new 20-minute-plus episode about their “unbelievable love triangle,” as the host Maury Povich describes it, the involved parties home...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Nas X
Person
Lil Nas X
NBC News

Lil Nas X is one of GQ's Men of the Year

Queer icon Lil Nas X is adding yet another milestone to his impressive résumé: GQ cover model. The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” singer will grace one of the magazine’s three Men of the Year covers, with “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo appearing on the others. GQ unveiled all three covers Monday.
MUSIC
Mic

Lil Nas X is going on 'Maury' — and it looks messy

At this point, Lil Nas X isn’t doing a rollout for his Montero album — he’s gifting the world performance art. In his latest fourth wall-breaking viral moment, the man once pregnant with his own album is set to appear on Maury to fight over love next week. In a...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lil Nas X stars in hilarious promo for 'Maury'

This shocking news — we're pretty positive it's just a joke from the master troller — came in the form of a teaser dropped on Thursday, featuring X, his onetime boyfriend Yai Ariza, and Maury Povich himself!. It's a spot-on spoof/ad for X's debut album, "Montero," where we see X...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Nas X And Boyfriend Set To Appear On “The Maury Show”

Rapper Lil Nas X is airing out his relationship drama on the infamous daytime show The Maury Show. The 22-year-old “Industry Baby” artist’ will appear on the November 17th episode to confront his now ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza. If the teaser is any indication, Yai has a lot of explaining to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Rapper#Montero#The Lgbtq#Ilovemakonnen
Billboard

Lil Nas X Brings A Dramatic Love Triangle to ‘Maury’: Watch

Lil Nas X‘s hilariously dramatic love triangle from his “That’s What I Want” video has made its way to daytime television. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), the 22-year-old appeared on The Maury Show for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” where he continued the plot of his video in the hopes of forming a true relationship with Yai — his fellow football team player turned lover — without Yai’s wife, Ashley, in the picture.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lil Nas X fan aggressively confronts Boosie (video)

A man who claimed to be the uncle of Lil Nas X aggressively confronted Boosie Badazz at a store recently and the post up nearly turned violent. In a video that has gone viral, a man dressed in a purple jacket and stunner shades, aggressively walked up to Boosie and let him know that Nas X was his “niece,” and informed the Baton Rouge rapper that he’d get violent because of the comments made against Nas X.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Faces Off With Ex In Hilarious "Maury" Episode

It is the Maury Show episode that fans have been waiting for and earlier today (November 17), Lil Nas X made his appearance on the long-running talk show. Last week, a trailer of this comedic segment was released and people quickly began speculating as to the truth behind the feature. It all seems to be for fun, as many people have wanted their own Maury moments, but Nas X faced off with his ex and his ex's wife.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Lil Nas X Shares Extended Teaser Ahead Of ‘Maury Show’ Appearance

Previously on Montero, Lil Nas X shared the passionate love story between himself and Yai Ariza in the visual for his single, “That’s What I Want.” However, the heated exchange simmered abruptly when Lil Nas learned that his lover was leading a double life and was actually married with a child. Six weeks later, the promotional saga continues as the unofficial ménage à trois head to The Maury Show to reveal the shocking truth. Complete with over-the-top dramatic reactions from the audience, Maury narrates what is called “one of the most scandalous stories ever had on the ‘Maury Show.'” “We fell in love at...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Lil Nas X reflects on 'hyper-masculinity' in hip-hop: 'Change is happening'

Lil Nas X reflected on how being an openly gay rapper has impacted the landscape in the hip-hop industry in a cover interview with GQ published Monday. Asked about his role in breaking down "hyper-masculinity" in hip-hop, the Grammy-winning artist acknowledged that his presence and success in the industry has helped break down those barriers.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lil Nas X says dating is a "real responsibility"

Lil Nas X says dating is a " real responsibility" and wants to make someone a "priority" in the future. The 22-year-old 'Montero' hitmaker is taking a break from finding love as he focuses on himself and his needs in the aftermath of of his most recent relationship with dancer Yai Ariza.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, More Appear in Madonna’s ‘Madame XTRA Q&A’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A host of stars, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X are set to appear in Madonna’s “Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A.” The Madonna special will air on Paramount Plus on Nov. 18 and is hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners Symone and Aquaria. Each of the stars appearing pose their burning questions to the star. In the special, Kardashian asks: “Do you have all of your awards show and music video wardrobe, and if you do, do you let your daughter wear any of it?” Kardashian admits she would love to raid the closet “so...
CELEBRITIES
wcsx.com

Video: The Beatles Cover Lil Nas X

We have come to know and love Max Frost on TikTok, he creates videos combining two very different music styles. Check out his latest one and more…. So the internet send suggestions in to Max and he spins them around quickly for everyone. Here is one of his recent videos...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy