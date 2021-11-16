The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Michigan With Boardwalks And Bridges Is Quite The Hike

If you love the great outdoors, you’ve undoubtedly walked along some of the most unique trails in Michigan. Our state is overflowing with natural attractions and pretty places to stroll, including one spot just a stone’s throw from the shores of Lake Huron that promises to enchant. When you’re looking for a serene place to stretch your legs, this one-of-kind trail belongs at the top of your Michigan bucket list.

The Brian Backus Nature Trail can be accessed via North Park Campground off North Huron Avenue in beautiful Harbor Beach. A secondary entrance is available off Pierce Road in the same vicinity.

Harbor Beach itself is a small but enchanting lakeside town that attracts countless visitors with its natural beauty, friendly faces, and ample local attractions. It’s easy to see what makes this spot so special.

When you’re ready for a walk, the Brian Backus Nature Trail is a must-visit. Named in memory of local PFC Brian Backus, who passed away in the line of duty in 2011, the trail holds deep meaning for many.

In addition to its unique background, this walking space is rich with natural splendor. As you make your way along the pathway, you’ll encounter marvelous marshland, ample forested space, and a peaceful stream.

The trail is also dotted with boardwalks and bridges, including the Randy Rapson Memorial Bridge. This spot, which also pays homage to a beloved Harbor Beach community member, sits near the main trailhead.

Keep your eyes peeled for vibrant flora during the warmer months, appreciate wintry beauty when it’s cold, or gaze at fall foliage every autumn. There’s pure enchantment to be found on the trail in every season.

If that weren’t enough, the nature trail features an ADA compliant section and a lovely wood gazebo for your appreciation. No matter how many times you visit, you’ll always encounter something special here.

Whether you’re stopping by during your stay at adjacent North Park Campground or driving in from out of town, the Brian Backus Nature Trail will make you feel like you’ve discovered a little slice of paradise.

For more information about this unforgettable memorial trail in the Great Lakes State, click here .

