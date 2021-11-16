ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls’ Frontline Back Online From November 16th Maintenance Update

By Andrew Thornton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls’ Frontline Drops Back In From The November 16th Maintenance Update. Greetings, Commanders. Today we’ll be looking at the November 16th maintenance update, and we’ve got a collection of goodies to look through, the biggest being the collaboration event with Dropkick on My Devil!. There’s a lot to look...

