As 2021 is coming to an end soon, it’s time to round up the best Android apps that were added to the Play Store this year. If you have any food allergies or there are some ingredients that you simply want to avoid, then Soosee may be the app for you. After you install the app, you can customize what type of ingredients you want to keep an eye out for simply by adding a list of items in the app. There are 30 different categories that can be further customized and the app can also scan in 18 different languages. All you have to do is to point the camera of the phone to the ingredients list of any product and Soosee will automatically highlight and list all those that you have allergies to or that you want to avoid in your diet. The app is free but if you would like to add even more categories or get the most out of the experience, then there’s a pro subscription for an extra $6.50.

