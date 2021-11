November 22, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled Black Friday deals on tickets and merchandise in preparation for the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Regular-priced tickets to Hornets home games taking place from December 6 – January 2 will have no accompanying fees for purchases made between 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Group, student/military discount and resale tickets are excluded from this promotion.

