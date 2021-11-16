ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Portage Artist George Morrison to be honored by the U.S. Postal Service with Forever Stamp issue

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Postal Service has announced several new stamps to be issued in 2022. Among those being honored is renowned American artist George Morrison (1919-2000). Born in 1919 to Native American parents James and Barbara (Mesaba) Morrison, in Chippewa City, near Grand Marais, Minnesota, Morrison lived a truly extraordinary life....

More than just stamps--speaking with Briand Morrison about George Morrison's artwork

As WTIP Community Radio announced earlier this month, the U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late George Morrison with a special stamp issue in 2022. To learn more about how this came about, WTIP’s Rhonda Silence reached out to George Morrison’s son, Briand Morrison, for a conversation about the stamp series and about his father’s art.
Landscapes by Ojibwe Painter George Morrison Adorn 2022 USPS Stamps

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling a new collection of stamps honoring distinguished Ojibwe artist George Morrison, whose abstract expressionist works defied the largely exoticist expectations for Native American art and cracked open its formalist possibilities. Five reproductions of Morrison’s landscape paintings will be featured in the spring 2022 Forever Stamp release.
