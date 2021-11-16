ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Milkshakes From This Marvelous Louisiana Restaurant Are Almost Too Wonderful To Be Real

By Jackie Ann
 6 days ago

There are milkshakes, and then there are the milkshakes you’ll find at Grub Burger Bar. This regional chain may be known for their burgers, but the real star of the show on the menu here are the milkshakes. Trust us, these aren’t your average, everyday shakes. These are “big kid” milkshakes, and you’ll become a customer for life after just one sip. Let’s check it out.

Grub Burger Bar has two locations in Louisiana; one in Shreveport, and the other in Lafayette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRK4v_0cyhD9Kz00
Trey Aker/Google
So no matter what side of the state you’re in, you’re never too far away from a sensational milkshake.

No matter which location to visit, you’re in for a treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOmAI_0cyhD9Kz00
Jason Roy/Google
Spacious and vibrant, Grub Burger Bar is a family-friendly joint that’s ideal for a family meal or a night out reconnecting with friends.

As you may have guessed from the name, Grub Burger Bar is known for their beastly burgers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBkn9_0cyhD9Kz00
Grub Burger Bar/Facebook

Burger lovers will have a hard time choosing from over 10 different options on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awCxA_0cyhD9Kz00
Grub Burger Bar/Facebook

From traditional burgers to crazy macaroni and cheese burgers, these folks are taking burgers to the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBdhP_0cyhD9Kz00
Grub Burger Bar/Facebook

More than just burgers, you'll find all sorts of tasty treats on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kD18r_0cyhD9Kz00
Grub Burger Bar/Facebook
Don't forget about the loaded fries, boneless wings, and yummy queso.

But as we all know, the best accompaniment to your burger is a milkshake, and Grub Burger Bar has some of the most outrageously delicious milkshakes in Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJqCm_0cyhD9Kz00
Grub Burger Bar/Facebook

There are over 15 different milkshakes to choose from, and even a few spiked milkshakes to really spice things up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113yQm_0cyhD9Kz00
Grub Burger Bar/Facebook
How about a pumpkin milkshake spiked with a little Jim Beam? Or maybe a peanut butter milkshake with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Reese's Pieces, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and a peanut butter cookie garnish? Sounds incredible, right?

Both of their Louisiana locations are open seven days a week, making it even easier for you to indulge in one of these incredible milkshakes. Be sure to check out their website for a full menu and hours of operation, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any of their specialty milkshake creations!

The post The Milkshakes From This Marvelous Louisiana Restaurant Are Almost Too Wonderful To Be Real appeared first on Only In Your State .

Related
Only In Louisiana

The Best Shrimp Po’boy In The South Is Right Here In Louisiana

To the outsider, a po’boy is nothing more than a grinder, a hoagie, a sub, or any other name for sandwich known around the country, but Louisianians know the difference. That fresh French bread (Leidenheimer bread for the purists), dressed to perfection and piled sky-high with your choice of protein… it just hits differently than a sub/grinder. Of course, Louisiana is the king of the po’boy, and if you’re looking for a good shrimp po’boy, you’ll find it at Rocco’s, a casual little restaurant in Louisiana with one of the best shrimp po’boys in the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Longleaf Vista Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In Louisiana That Will Take You To A Hidden Overlook

Who doesn’t love a good forest trail to keep you occupied for a while? Longleaf Vista Interpretive Trail is a beautiful forest trail that not only offers adventures in hiking, but beauty at the overlook. The whole park is stunning, and looking out over these unique trees will have you speechless for a while. Bookmark this beautiful adventure for a future road trip in the Gorum area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

This Funky Bakery In New Orleans Has Cinnamon Rolls As Big As Your Head

When it comes to early morning sweets in New Orleans, beignets tend to take the gold. They’re easily one of the most iconic foods to come out of the Crescent City, but there’s truly something nostalgically delicious about sinking your teeth into an old-fashioned cinnamon roll. Luckily for us, there’s one spot to turn to when you want the best cinnamon rolls in New Orleans. Be warned, these things are as big as your head!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

Play With Sloths And Kangaroos At Barn Hill Animal Preserve In Louisiana For An Adorable Adventure

Ethel is a tiny little town just outside of St. Francisville that you may have never heard of, but that’s about to change. Tucked away within the rolling hills of this East Feliciana Parish village is one of the most incredible animal preserves in Louisiana, and if you’re an animal lover, you need to clear your schedule to make your way over to this lovely hidden gem. It’s not very often you get the opportunity to interact with exotic animals like kangaroos, sloths, and more!
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Jungle Gardens Trail Is An Easy Hike In Louisiana That Takes You To An Unforgettable View

If you’d like an easy hike with stunning views, a trip to Jungle Gardens could be just the right spot to explore. Who’s ready for a good hike and needs something to bookmark? This trail is easy to navigate, perfect for a day outdoors, and plenty beautiful. What more could you want? There’s a good amount of adventure all over the state, and sometimes, we just have to find it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In New Orleans

The Bayou Coquille Trail Near New Orleans Is A 1-Mile Out-And-Back Hike With A Marsh Overlook

One of the best parts about Louisiana is that our weather is fairly mild, enabling us to go outside and enjoy the great outdoors year round. If you're looking for a change of scenery from the hustle and bustle of city life, there's a beautiful preservation area not too far from New Orleans where you […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

Tunk’s Cypress Inn In Louisiana Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

It’s often said that some of the best things in life are worth the wait. If you’re up for a bit of a drive, Tunk’s Cypress Inn is certainly worth the journey. This timeless treasure has been around since 1978, serving the folks in Rapides Parish some of the finest seafood and Louisiana-inspired dishes for well over 40 years, and they’re just getting started. We hope you’re hungry, because you’re going to want one of everything on the menu here. Let’s take a closer look.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Jackson Square In New Orleans Just Might Be The Strangest Tourist Trap Yet

“Tourist trap” is a phrase that typically has a negative connotation. People often think of it as a site designed to take money from unsuspecting tourists. But a tourist trap doesn’t necessarily have to be bad: plenty are actually worth visiting. One such place in New Orleans that will give you a glimpse into the city’s beauty and history is the famed Jackson Square. The area attracts some of the Big Easy’s most colorful characters, so you never know what you’ll find here! The square itself is not particularly odd, but the people it attracts and some of the events held here certainly are.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

The Peace Of Soul Treehouse Near The Bogue Chitto River In Louisiana Lets You Glamp In Style

There's something so refreshing about spending a relaxing weekend sitting waterfront in a beautiful space. When you need a change of scenery and a little peace and quiet, there's an awesome Airbnb that'll be your new home away from home—up in the trees! If you've ever wanted to sleep in a treehouse, be prepared for […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

This Nostalgic Candy Store In Louisiana Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World

No matter how old you are, a trip to a candy store is always a treat (pun intended). Just wandering through the aisles and gazing at all of the display cases overflowing with candy is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face – and that's before you even sink your teeth into any of […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

The Homemade Goods From This French Store In Louisiana Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

One of life's simple pleasures is walking into a bakery and getting a waft of that sugary-sweet air. If you've got a sweet tooth, then you'll want to make your way over to Poupart Bakery, one of the most charmingly delicious bakeries in Louisiana. We hope you're hungry because you're going to want one of […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana

Sometimes, all you need is a big slice of homemade pie, and just for a moment, all of your troubles fade away. Whether you prefer apple, cherry, chocolate, or key lime, pie is comfort food at its finest, especially for those with a sweet tooth. When the urge to splurge on a slice of pie strikes, there’s one restaurant in the Pelican State that’s serving up some of the best pies in Louisiana, and you’re going to love it. Let’s check it out.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

The Massive Family Campground In Louisiana That’s The Size Of A Small Town

Located in Tangipahoa Parish, this massive family campground is setting a new standard for RV camping. This incredible RV resort might just be the most luxurious RV park in the south, and once you visit you may never want to leave. Here's more on why you'll soon be planning your trip to Reunion Lake Campground […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

You’ll Have A Front Row View Of The Louisiana Bayou In These Cozy Cabins

In the heart of Cajun country, a getaway experience will allow you to experience the beauty and tranquility of the bayou. Bayou Cabins is a full-service bed and breakfast resort that has a charming collection of cabins that welcomes guests with plenty of Cajun hospitality. It’s a Louisiana getaway like no other – here’s what you need to know about the Bayou Cabins.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past

Have you ever watched a movie where the characters adventure through lost ruins, and you've always wanted to have an experience like that? Thanks to the history and beauty of Louisiana, the Fort Proctor ruins are just the adventure to take. Exploring the Fort Proctor ruins is like discovering a lost building, especially since you […]
LOUISIANA STATE
