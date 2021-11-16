The Milkshakes From This Marvelous Louisiana Restaurant Are Almost Too Wonderful To Be Real

There are milkshakes, and then there are the milkshakes you’ll find at Grub Burger Bar. This regional chain may be known for their burgers, but the real star of the show on the menu here are the milkshakes. Trust us, these aren’t your average, everyday shakes. These are “big kid” milkshakes, and you’ll become a customer for life after just one sip. Let’s check it out.

Grub Burger Bar has two locations in Louisiana; one in Shreveport, and the other in Lafayette.

No matter which location to visit, you’re in for a treat.

As you may have guessed from the name, Grub Burger Bar is known for their beastly burgers.

Burger lovers will have a hard time choosing from over 10 different options on the menu.

From traditional burgers to crazy macaroni and cheese burgers, these folks are taking burgers to the next level.

More than just burgers, you'll find all sorts of tasty treats on the menu.

But as we all know, the best accompaniment to your burger is a milkshake, and Grub Burger Bar has some of the most outrageously delicious milkshakes in Louisiana.

There are over 15 different milkshakes to choose from, and even a few spiked milkshakes to really spice things up.

So no matter what side of the state you’re in, you’re never too far away from a sensational milkshake.Spacious and vibrant, Grub Burger Bar is a family-friendly joint that’s ideal for a family meal or a night out reconnecting with friends.Don't forget about the loaded fries, boneless wings, and yummy queso.How about a pumpkin milkshake spiked with a little Jim Beam? Or maybe a peanut butter milkshake with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Reese's Pieces, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and a peanut butter cookie garnish? Sounds incredible, right?

Both of their Louisiana locations are open seven days a week, making it even easier for you to indulge in one of these incredible milkshakes. Be sure to check out their website for a full menu and hours of operation, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any of their specialty milkshake creations!

The post The Milkshakes From This Marvelous Louisiana Restaurant Are Almost Too Wonderful To Be Real appeared first on Only In Your State .