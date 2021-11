It is hard to believe that we are as far away from the '90s as the '90s were from the '60s. Considered one of the better decades we had, the '90s were filled with technological innovation. The internet and the "dot com boom" led to larger horizons for all of us. But, do you remember another one of the greatest innovations to come out of the '90s? I'm talking about the minivan with attitude. The Pontiac Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO