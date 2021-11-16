Abbott Launches New Initiative To Drive Diversity In Medical Research And Improve Care Among Under-Represented Populations
People of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population and are disproportionately impacted by chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Yet due to historical and societal barriers, these groups are still heavily under-represented in clinical trials – at times representing just 5% of trial...www.medgadget.com
