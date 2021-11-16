ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Launches New Initiative To Drive Diversity In Medical Research And Improve Care Among Under-Represented Populations

By Abbott
 8 days ago

People of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population and are disproportionately impacted by chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Yet due to historical and societal barriers, these groups are still heavily under-represented in clinical trials – at times representing just 5% of trial...

AMA

Boost for 3 big ideas to improve diversity in medical education

Three ambitious "blue sky” ideas with eyes set on improving diversity, equity and inclusion in medical education have been selected to receive $20,000 AMA planning grants. The ideas were selected from an initial pool of 135 applicants from which twenty-five were selected to take part in a “Shark Tank”-style presentation at the ChangeMedEd® 2021 conference.
EDUCATION
Medscape News

How to Improve Dyslipidemia Care in Underresourced Populations

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Laurence Sperling, MD: Welcome to Medscape's InDiscussion series on dyslipidemia. This is episode three. Today we'll be focusing on the impact of social determinants of health on lipid management, a critically important topic. I'd like to start off with a case that I...
FOOD & DRINKS
Tennessee Tribune

Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities Announce Groundbreaking Diversity in Cancer Research Program to Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The American Cancer Society (ACS), along with four historically black medical schools including Charles Drew Medical School, Howard University, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine, today announced a groundbreaking Diversity in Cancer Research (DICR) Program to help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cancer research field. The...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Filterlex Medical Closes a $6Million Series A1 Investment to Accelerate the CAPTIS® Cardiovascular Clinical Program

Caesarea, Israel, Nov 18th, 2021– Filterlex Medical, a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today that it has recently completed a US $6 Million series A1 investment round from leading private investors in the healthcare sector. The financing will accelerate implementation of the company’s CAPTIS® clinical program. The CAPTIS® is a next-generation, full-body embolic protection device to reduce the risk of stroke and other complications during left-heart procedures.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Factors Limiting Diversity in Cancer Research

A commentary by researchers from Mayo Clinic and the University of Southern California suggests that agencies funding biomedical research must strive for diversity, equity and inclusion in research decisions, and that these agencies will only be successful if they address bias in the research funding process. The commentary is published in Nature Medicine.
CANCER
wbaa.org

Purdue launches “cluster hire” to improve faculty diversity

Purdue University has announced a $75 million “cluster hire” initiative to improve racial diversity among faculty on its campus. Over the next five years, school officials say the plan is to hire 40 new full time faculty. Peter Hollenbeck, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, said the proportion of Black faculty...
COLLEGES
FDA
MilitaryTimes

VA to target military medics for open health care jobs under new bill

Lawmakers want military medical professionals to keep taking care to their fellow service members even after they leave the ranks. Earlier this week, House lawmakers gave final approval to the Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act, which requires Veterans Affairs leaders to work with Defense Department officials to identify separating troops with health care occupations who may help fill open medical jobs in veterans hospitals.
VIRGINIA STATE
richlandsource.com

Innovation, medical research improves Shelby vet's life

SHELBY -- During the war in Afghanistan, military advancements provided unprecedented protection for service members in harm’s way. And although this has drastically improved survival for those injured in combat, it has also resulted in an increase in amputations and veterans living with debilitating injuries and disabilities. Now, a new...
SHELBY, OH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH

