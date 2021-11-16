ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Windy and warmer Wednesday with light rain

By Beverly Perry
wfft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Due to a warm front sliding through Tuesday night, daybreak temperatures should be in the middle 50s. A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday morning, coverage will be limited. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#West Wind#Severe Weather#Ind
WSB Radio

Thanksgiving holiday travel weather

The national weather picture and the regional/local one look more dry than wet for going over the river and through the woods to grandmas house for Thanksgiving. Wednesday and Thursday look cool but largely dry and the rain chance Friday for shopping or travel looks inconsequential in most areas. [...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Showers Tomorrow, Freezing Temperatures Coming

As of 8AM Sunday- Temperatures will be slightly warmer today in the mid 60s, and overnight some areas will stay in the low 50s. Clouds continue to build in the CSRA ahead of a front which will pass Monday. Expect light rain showers Monday morning, and then clearing skies behind the front by the afternoon. Tuesday will be sunny.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s. November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL
WVNT-TV

Windy conditions expected Sunday with rain moving in late

Sunday looks to start with mostly cloudy skies. Rain holds off until the late afternoon but we’ll notice the wind beforehand. West winds of 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25mph are possible as the quick-moving front pushes through. Rain amounts will be limited with most of us seeing less than a third of an inch. Behind the front, we’ll see winds shift from the northwest bringing in much colder air. Highs in the 50s drop into the low 30s overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
wfft.com

A colder start to the workweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A cold front brings much colder air into the region. Lake effect flurries are possible Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. With windy conditions on tap, it’ll feel a lot colder. Make sure...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Temperature Ups And Downs On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cooler air will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night, but more ups and downs are on the way. Sunday night will be mostly clear and breezy. Low temperatures will reach 20 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high temperature of 36 degrees. Clear skies will continue until Wednesday as temperatures rise. Thanksgiving will bring a chance of showers with cooler air making a return.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy