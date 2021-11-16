ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Trail Leading To Two Miles Of Sea Caves In Wisconsin Is Often Called Simply Indescribable

By Ben Jones
 6 days ago

One of the most beautiful hikes in Wisconsin is also one of the most unique. The Meyers Beach Sea Cave Trail is a chance to see the famous Lake Superior Sea Caves without getting into a boat or kayak. The hike is a little challenging but the payoff is astounding and leaves some hikers speechless. Here’s what you need to know to hike this amazing trail.

The trail will take you to the mainland sea caves of the Apostle Island National Lakeshore. In the winter, these caves become ice caves that draw huge numbers of visitors when they are open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTIOj_0cyh8ygL00
Alltrails / Nicole Mellin

The total trail is about 4.5 miles. It's not an easy hike – the terrain is rugged, there are some steep hilly sections, and you’ll cross some streams. Appropriate footwear is a must!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gMm1_0cyh8ygL00
Alltrails / Tiffany Hock

You can pick the trail up on Meyers Beach, which is off of Meyers Beach Road. It’s a pretty and pleasant sandy beach, but what’s ahead is even more remarkable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njGP6_0cyh8ygL00
Alltrails / Tiffany Hock

The first stretch of the trail is a narrow boardwalk. Use caution – it becomes slippery when it is wet. Once you clear these boards, you’ll hike through a series of ravines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kC8W_0cyh8ygL00
Alltrails / Johanna Meier

About two miles in, you’ll understand why you took the trail on. You’ll pass an area called the Crevasse, a 100-yard-long fracture in the bedrock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4C3V_0cyh8ygL00
Alltrails / Nicole Mellin

From here, you’ll start seeing the sandstone caves. They have been carved from wind, waves, freezing and thawing, and a lot of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKsVP_0cyh8ygL00
Alltrails / Jessica Kloecki

The lakeshore is spectacular – the trail offers hikers panoramic views of the cave overlooks and an area called “the Bowl.” You may hear some loud booming or popping sounds on your hike. Don’t be alarmed – that’s caused by the waves crashing into the caves!

The trailhead is located about four miles east of Cornucopia on State Highway 13. There’s a daily parking fee, payable on-site, and there’s some cell service on the trail so you might want to bring your phone along. Learn more about this absolutely spectacular trail here .Once you’ve taken on this incredible trail, here are 12 more awesome Wisconsin trails to explore.

