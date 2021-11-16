This Trail Leading To Two Miles Of Sea Caves In Wisconsin Is Often Called Simply Indescribable

One of the most beautiful hikes in Wisconsin is also one of the most unique. The Meyers Beach Sea Cave Trail is a chance to see the famous Lake Superior Sea Caves without getting into a boat or kayak. The hike is a little challenging but the payoff is astounding and leaves some hikers speechless. Here’s what you need to know to hike this amazing trail.

The trail will take you to the mainland sea caves of the Apostle Island National Lakeshore. In the winter, these caves become ice caves that draw huge numbers of visitors when they are open.

The total trail is about 4.5 miles. It's not an easy hike – the terrain is rugged, there are some steep hilly sections, and you’ll cross some streams. Appropriate footwear is a must!

You can pick the trail up on Meyers Beach, which is off of Meyers Beach Road. It’s a pretty and pleasant sandy beach, but what’s ahead is even more remarkable.

The first stretch of the trail is a narrow boardwalk. Use caution – it becomes slippery when it is wet. Once you clear these boards, you’ll hike through a series of ravines.

About two miles in, you’ll understand why you took the trail on. You’ll pass an area called the Crevasse, a 100-yard-long fracture in the bedrock.

From here, you’ll start seeing the sandstone caves. They have been carved from wind, waves, freezing and thawing, and a lot of time.

The lakeshore is spectacular – the trail offers hikers panoramic views of the cave overlooks and an area called “the Bowl.” You may hear some loud booming or popping sounds on your hike. Don’t be alarmed – that’s caused by the waves crashing into the caves!

The trailhead is located about four miles east of Cornucopia on State Highway 13. There's a daily parking fee, payable on-site, and there's some cell service on the trail so you might want to bring your phone along.

