Huntsville's new City Hall is closer than ever before, as the city voted on a construction agency agreement deal during Thursday's council meeting. The current City Hall will remain standing for a few more years, as they won't tear it down until the new one across the street is built. That lot currently has a parking garage on it, but in just a few months it will be demolished and construction on the new City Hall will begin.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO