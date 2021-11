As soon as the US opened up once again to British travellers after a border closure of almost 20 months, the travel correspondent of The Independent returned to continue with his astronaut training course at a secret base in California ahead of his next space mission.During a brief spell of weightlessness, Simon Calder paused for an hour to tackle key questions from readers about the new rules for transatlantic travel from the UK.Teenage kicksQ: We will be in Florida over Christmas. Both my wife and I are double-jabbed and our 15-year-old son has had his single dose.My understanding is that...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO