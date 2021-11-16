Best SMALL PROJECT (LESS THAN $10 MILLION), Merit SAFETY: Empire Trail Pedestrian Box Tunnel Beneath Active Railroad Lines
By Jim Parsons
enr.com
6 days ago
Empire Trail Pedestrian Box Tunnel Beneath Active Railroad Lines. LEAD DESIGN FIRM, STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Brierley Associates Underground Engineers PLLC. GENERAL CONTRACTOR: D.A. Collins Construction Co. CIVIL ENGINEER: New York State Dept. of Transportation. SPILES INSTALLATION, BENTONITE INJECTION AND GROUTING: Construction Drilling Inc. GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION MONITORING: Geocomp Corp. SURVEYING: Darrah...
Despite design changes and a worldwide pandemic, work on Sound Transit’s operations and maintenance facility remained on track. The $235-million project is a key part of the agency’s plan to expand its light rail network, allowing for the storage and maintenance of 96 vehicles. The project also includes a maintenance of way building as well as roadway work, new sidewalks, a regional sewer line replacement and Sound Transit’s public art program.
Time was on the side of the team building the California Creek Fish Passage Project, designed to replace the stream crossings beneath four separate roadways to better support the area’s fish and wildlife. The project site crossed a tributary to California Creek beneath northbound and southbound Interstate 5, State Route...
The long-awaited expansion and upgrade of the century-plus-old Hudson River rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey is “taking big steps” toward getting underway in two years, said a leader of the agency overseeing the estimated $11.6-billion project. Speaking Nov. 16 at a Gateway Development Commission meeting, co-chair Balpreet...
Reconstructing a busy roadway is tough under any circumstances. But undertaking such a major project at Logan International Airport, where hundreds of thousands of passengers arrive and depart each week in cars and buses, presented a host of challenges. Even so, lead design firm Stantec Inc. and general contractor joint...
River Road Bridge Over Raritan Valley Railroad, Emergency Bridge Replacement. Branchburg Township, N.J. LEAD DESIGN FIRM, CIVIL ENGINEER, STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: WSP USA. PRECAST CONCRETE: Precast Systems Inc. STEEL FABRICATOR: Susan R. Bauer Inc. CULTURAL RESOURCES: Richard Grubb & Associates Inc. Sustainability, history, quality and safety were themes throughout the process...
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: DeSimone Consulting Engineers. At 900 ft tall, this luxury residential condominium is New Jersey’s tallest building. With more than 780 units, the limestone and glass curtain wall clad skyscraper’s wing shape maximizes views and provides a slender profile on the skyline. The design also helps 99 Hudson safely withstand the extraordinary winds prevalent on the Jersey City waterfront. Reinforced concrete shear walls at the building’s core support the 2nd- to 79th-floor slabs, providing expansive space plans and full-height windows. Preassembled high-strength rebar cages helped minimize shear wall sizes and greatly improved the installation schedule. To manage concrete column shortening, or “creep,” an extensive survey program recorded prepour, post-pour and post-reshore elevations. As a result, concrete was completed three months ahead of schedule, helping to prevent disruptions to other construction facets. Extensive coordination across the team helped manage the extensive site logistics, including deck pours that required as many as 50 trucks feeding an onsite concrete trailer pump. Delivery routes were designated to minimize traffic delays and to avoid inconveniencing neighborhood residents.
In spite of 2020 challenges that included shuttering non-essential construction sites, the construction sector in New York and New Jersey completed scores of noteworthy projects—a number of which achieved recognition as ENR New York 2021 Best Projects. We saw breathtaking public spaces, important for housebound or commute-wary people to get...
The decade long project to replace water siphons serving residents of Staten Island in New York City produced multiple challenges for the construction team. The planned deepening of the Port of New York’s Anchorage Channel called for replacing two siphons with a single line within a 9,500-ft-long, 12.5-ft-dia tunnel, which was constructed using an advanced earth pressure balance tunnel-boring machine—a first for New York City, says the team.
To help develop and assess new techniques for capturing stormwater runoff before it enters the combined sanitary sewer system, the Kansas City Water Services Dept. piloted a green infrastructure demonstration project that aims to reduce overflows by more than 20%. Instead of conveying stormwater runoff away from the site through underground pipes, the team designed a series of natural systems that allow runoff to nurture plant life on site and percolate into the ground naturally.
CROWN POINT — A 900-foot stretch of 6-foot-tall PVC fencing is all that stands between Crown Point completing the first phase of the city's new bike trail project. Earlier this year, the city was awarded $2.98 million through Indiana's Next Level Trails grant program to complete a regional project to expand the Pennsy Greenway, as well as start the Veterans Memorial Trail.
“Community” sums up current construction trends in New York City, Gross says. “There is an increase in multifamily buildings” that also house charter schools, he notes. “There is tremendous demand for charter schools, and while [they] would prefer to be stand-alones … they are being built within a larger development.” Gross sees this as a sensible combination. The schools alone “are often not big enough to fill up the buildable area of the site,” he says, so linking the two “helps to maximize site use.”
After hosting numerous memorable sporting events during its 40-year history, the Carrier Dome achieved a landmark of its own with the replacement of its original air-supported roof—the last of its kind in the U.S. In its place is a new cable-stayed roof structure, suspended from a “crown truss” compression ring.
The cost of achieving LEED Silver existing buildings for a more than 100-year-old structure is considerably more than for new construction. The design-build team of Clayco and the Lamar Johnson Collaborative tackled the challenge of working around many historical protected facets of the existing building by working closely with Chicago’s Commission on Chicago Landmarks on approvals. Energy-efficient MEP systems and low-emitting construction materials helped increase the sustainability of the historic Marshall Field’s building during the store-to-office conversion. They created a rooftop greenspace, complete with a bocce ball court, fireplaces and water fountains. Working in a century-old building presented the challenges of lead paint and asbestos removal as well as the need to work delicately around the iconic clay arch ceiling tiles and the Tiffany glass vaulted dome ceiling, which is so expensive it is deemed uninsurable.
MEP ENGINEERS: WSP Group; JH Kelly Mechanical Contractors. SUBCONTRACTORS: Steel Fabricator; Pan Geo Inc.; Metals Fabrication Co. Seattle’s Watershed Building is designed to live up to its name, with sustainable features that complement and protect the environment. Photo by Built Work Photography LLC. At 61,000 sq ft, Watershed’s small scale...
The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Monday announced the launch of the San Diego Flyer, a free electric shuttle bus service between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Old Town Transit Center.
The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced today that their new ``Container Excess Dwell Fee'' on companies whose containers linger at marine terminals will be delayed again, now scheduled to go into effect if necessary on Nov. 29.
