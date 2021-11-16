ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Hopewell Borough Council to decide on safety advisory committee in December

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The public hearing for a new ordinance establishing a Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safety Advisory Committee (PBSAC) will take place at the Hopewell Borough Council’s December meeting. The ordinance hearing is set for a Dec. 2 Council meeting. Members of the council introduced the new ordinance at their Nov. 4...

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Certified results confirm winners in contested races for Hopewell Township Committee, Hopewell valley school board

Throughout Hopewell Valley, there were only two contested races, both for seats representing Hopewell Township on the Township Committee and Hopewell Valley school board, in the Nov. 2 General Election. Races in the General Election were for seats on the Hopewell Township Committee, Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education, Pennington’s...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Department of Agriculture announces $10M distribution for food banks

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher has announced that $10 million from American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds is being distributed to emergency feeding organizations throughout the state. The funds were provided to the department through a Memorandum of Understanding with the New Jersey Department of Community...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopewell, NJ
Government
City
Hopewell, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Examiner News Briefs, Nov. 24

The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) is planning four community-wide programs for the Christmas season. Full details and registration information is available at www.allentownvinj.org. Registration is open for TAVI’s holiday wreath decorating contest. Individuals may register to display their creations at one of Allentown’s Main Street businesses. Wreaths can be hung...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kennedy
Hopewell Valley News

Batteries can be hazardous when recycled, disposed of in trash

Residents are urged to take note of what items can and cannot be recycled or disposed of in the trash.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY. Residents are urged to be careful about what items they toss into their curbside recycling bins. Items that may contain small lithium-ion batteries are considered hazardous...
Tri-Town News

Jackson planners consider proposal for three private schools

JACKSON – Initial testimony has been presented to the members of the Jackson Planning Board by representatives of an applicant that is seeking municipal approval to construct three private schools on a 13.5-acre tract on Leesville Road. The applicant, Lees Village, LLC, is proposing to build two two-story elementary schools...
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopewell Borough Council#Pbsac#The Borough Council
Hopewell Valley News

The Fund for Women and Girls of the Princeton Area Community Foundation awards $325,000 to local nonprofits

The Fund for Women and Girls of the Princeton Area Community Foundation has awarded a record $325,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations. This funding is the largest amount awarded in any cycle of the fund’s more than 20-year history and includes a first-time award for the Liz Gray Erickson Memorial Grant, a 3-year grant given in memory of the Princeton resident who served as the chair of the fund from 2012-14, according to information provided by the organization.
PRINCETON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 17

• Jackson residents who would like to volunteer to serve on an advisory board or commission may submit a Citizen Leadership Form which can be found on the municipal website at www.jacksontwpnj.net under the Forms, Licenses and Permits section. Complete both pages and include any background experience you have or your reason for interest. The following advisory boards and committees currently exist: Veterans Commission, Rent Leveling Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Economic Development Commission, Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board, Pathfinders, Environmental Commission, Historical Commission and Shade Tree Commission. All requests for consideration should be received by Dec. 17. Details: 732-928-1200, ext. 1211, or email snovak@jacksontwpnj.net.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 17

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “COVID-19 and Mental Health,” a Zoom talk by Amanda Levy, on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. To make a reservation and to receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org. Levy, a psychotherapist and social work supervisor, will...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
centraljersey.com

Purandare leads for seat on Hopewell Township Committee

With one seat open this fall on the Hopewell Township Committee, Democrat Uma Purandare is set to become the newest member of the governing body. According to results posted online from the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, as of press time on Nov. 9, Purandare had received 4,008 votes and Republican Ed Jackowski received 2,784 votes.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Edison’s Amboy Avenue revitalized with new opportunities under ‘The Big Tent’

EDISON – The beautification and improvements on Amboy Avenue in the Clara Barton section of the township have been a long time coming. Businesses such as Ruby’s Kitchen, Ferraro’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, The Coffee House, Babooshka Hair Salon and medical offices have pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into their properties and “it’s tipping the scale” for a number of opportunities, according to Councilman Joseph Coyle, who spoke about the improvements at a Township Council meeting on Oct. 27.
EDISON, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy