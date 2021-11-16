Hopewell Borough Council to decide on safety advisory committee in December

• Jackson residents who would like to volunteer to serve on an advisory board or commission may submit a Citizen Leadership Form which can be found on the municipal website at www.jacksontwpnj.net under the Forms, Licenses and Permits section. Complete both pages and include any background experience you have or your reason for interest. The following advisory boards and committees currently exist: Veterans Commission, Rent Leveling Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Economic Development Commission, Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board, Pathfinders, Environmental Commission, Historical Commission and Shade Tree Commission. All requests for consideration should be received by Dec. 17. Details: 732-928-1200, ext. 1211, or email snovak@jacksontwpnj.net.

