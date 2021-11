Oblivion Access, formerly Austin Terror Fest, was forced to postpone its first edition under its new name, first to 2021, then to 2022, because of COVID. It runs May 12 - 15 and they've now unveiled the first wave of the 2022 lineup, which, as promised, includes some artists from the 2020 lineup. Headliners include Blonde Redhead, Carcass, The Locust, Youth of Today, Autopsy, Converge, and A Place to Bury Strangers, and the lineup also features William Basinski, Zola Jesus, Lil Ugly Mane, Cave In, Armand Hammer ft. The Alchemist, Melt-Banana, Andy Stott, Metz, Vio-lence, Windhand, Liturgy, Black Dice, Prurient, Uniform (who will also be performing a collaboration with The Body), Anika, Show Me the Body, Kool Keith, Thou, Fury, Blood Incantation, Primitive Man, Frozen Soul, Portrayal of Guilt, and many more. See it in full below.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO