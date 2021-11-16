State Senator Hawkins Reacts to Redistricting Breakdown

On Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the state Senate voted 21-12 along party lines to sign off on GOP-authored maps that would likely strengthen Republican majorities in both houses of the Legislature over the coming decade. The maps next head to the Assembly, which is expected to take them up Thursday. Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto the plans, and it's expected the courts will ultimately put new lines in place for the 2022 election. The chamber also approved a new congressional map on a similar 21-12 vote with all Republicans in favor and all Dems opposed. Dems proposed two maps during the debate, and both would be better for them politically when considering past results in statewide races. This segment features Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) proposing an amendment to the legislative redistricting bill with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) opposing it saying that the Dems are "embarrassed" by the People's Maps.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO