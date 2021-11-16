ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senator Hawkins Reacts to Redistricting Breakdown

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelfth District Republican State Senator Brad Hawkins is hoping the state Redistricting Commission’s failure to agree on political maps is not a sign of a growing national political divide that will threaten the process. The commission released a...

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Senate approves congressional redistricting map

ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate gave its approval Friday to a map redividing the state's 14 congressional districts. "It's a pretty map," state Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, told his colleagues on the floor. "You don't see funky lines and weird-drawn districts. It's a pretty map because you look at it and it is striking visually from the standpoint that it is not gerrymandered."
ATLANTA, GA
news9.com

State Democrats Plan To Push Back On Redistricting Process

Tuesday is the second day of a special session at the state capitol to discuss redistricting. State Democrats are expected to introduce their own plan to make changes to the existing district lines. They say the current plan suppresses minority voters and unfairly benefits Republican candidates, but Republicans say the...
POLITICS
mainstreetnews.com

Georgia House wraps up legislative redistricting with passage of state Senate map

The Georgia House of Representatives Monday adopted a new map of state Senate districts drawn by majority Republicans over the objections of minority Democrats. The 96-70 House vote nearly along party lines sent the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk, ending once-a-decade legislative redistricting carried out by the General Assembly. The Georgia Senate approved a new House map last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

Democrats move redistricting plan through Senate

CARSON CITY — Legislative Democrats pushed the majority party’s congressional and state redistricting proposals through the Senate on Sunday, sending the plan to the Assembly for promised minor amendments and a likely final vote on Monday. Senate Bill 1, which redraws the state’s four Congressional districts, 21 Senate districts and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Item

State Rep.: Congressional redistricting deadlines will be met

HUMMELS WHARF — The chair of the House State Government Committee said he is confident the deadlines will be met next year for congressional redistricting in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Seth Grove, R-196, was the keynote speaker on Friday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Affairs Rise and Shine Legislative Breakfast at Susquehanna Valley Country Club. The legislator from York County discussed the committee’s role and the process for redrawing district maps.
HUMMELS WHARF, PA
Skagit Valley Herald

State redistricting commission fails to meet deadline

The state’s bipartisan redistricting commission failed to meet its deadline Monday for redrawing political maps, meaning the task will now be taken up by the state Supreme Court. This is the first time the panel has failed to finish its work since the state adopted a constitutional amendment giving redistricting...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ksgf.com

Gelner Running For State Senate

A Springfield businessman is running for Missouri senate. Brian Gelner is the owner of Heart of America Beverage. He’s running for the 20th District Senate seat. House member Curtis Trent is also running for the seat. Incumbent Eric Burlison is running for the 7th district seat in Congress. Gelner made...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fox5atlanta.com

Senate gives final passage to first redistricting map of special session

ATLANTA - The first redistricting map of 2021 has officially made its way through the Georgia General Assembly. Friday, the Senate approved legislation 32 to 21 that redraws the lines for House of Representatives districts in Georgia. The vote fell largely along party lines with Republicans voting for the measure...
DECATUR, GA
mcduffieprogress.com

New Georgia House redistricting map clears Senate committee

(The Center Square) – A Georgia Senate panel on Thursday approved a new legislative map for state House representative districts. The Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee's 8-4 vote in favor puts the map one step closer to becoming law. It cleared the House, 99-79, in a straight party line vote Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
malheurenterprise.com

State lawmakers criticize conservation plan, redistricting blueprint

VALE – Two state legislators discussed a range of issues during a town hall meeting at the Vale Senior Center last week. State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, gave short presentations and answered questions from a group of about 40 local residents during the session Nov. 3.
VALE, OR
Wiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Floor Vote on Redistricting Maps

On Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the state Senate voted 21-12 along party lines to sign off on GOP-authored maps that would likely strengthen Republican majorities in both houses of the Legislature over the coming decade. The maps next head to the Assembly, which is expected to take them up Thursday. Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto the plans, and it's expected the courts will ultimately put new lines in place for the 2022 election. The chamber also approved a new congressional map on a similar 21-12 vote with all Republicans in favor and all Dems opposed. Dems proposed two maps during the debate, and both would be better for them politically when considering past results in statewide races. This segment features Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) proposing an amendment to the legislative redistricting bill with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) opposing it saying that the Dems are "embarrassed" by the People's Maps.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lantern

Responsibility to redistrict the state of Ohio shifts to legislature

Ohio lawmakers have proposed new maps for Ohio’s congressional districts, dropping one district due to population changes seen in the 2020 census. The Ohio Redistricting Commission –– which was tasked with creating a 10-year map –– missed an Oct. 31 deadline, shifting redistricting responsibilities to the Ohio Legislature. The legislature has until Nov. 30 to create maps, while litigation surrounding the new maps is slated to begin at the beginning of December.
OHIO STATE
