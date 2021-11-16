ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

New LOSOM plan reduces harmful releases from Lake Okeechobee into SWFL waters

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a highly anticipated announcement, the US Army Corps of Engineers has released an updated schedule for water releases from Lake Okeechobee.

The updated The Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) is expected to reduce the potential for harmful blue-green algae blooms on our coast.

The Army Corps of Engineers detailed a 35% reduction on water releases from Lake O to the Caloosahatchee, instead sending more of that water south to the Everglades.

The updated LOSOM model is expected to take effect by the end of 2022.

Local officials previously announced plans block any LOSOM plan that could have been harmful to our waters.

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation reacted to the plan on twitter:

Today @JaxStrong announced the optimized lake schedule model run for the ongoing Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual #LOSOM planning effort. This plan will reduce stressful and damaging discharge events to the #Caloosahatchee River Estuary and send more water south!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObhWC_0cyh5YkW00

Originally tweeted by SCCF (@SCCF_SWFL) on November 16, 2021.

The LOSOM announcement comes hours after Governor Ron DeSantis promised millions to restore Florida’s natural resources.

The governor announced a $960 million plan to protect water resources and experts call it a plan to restore Florida’s water resources.

Daniel Andrews is with Captains for Clean Water and said the LOSOM plan is going to be as close to perfect as it can be with current infrastructure.

Following the Corps announcement Chauncey Goss with the South Florida Water Management District said he was pleased with the Corps announcement.

“I’m expecting the discharges we need to keep the Caloosahatchee estuary healthy and we’ll see that from the Corp and the water management. Working hard to make sure that happens,” Goss stated.

DeSantis said he believes the state has a pathway to manage the lake a little differently.

His plan calls for spending $660-million for Everglades Restoration. That includes $35-million to fight harmful algae blooms like those in 2018.

DeSantis wants another $3-million to get rid of the invasive burmese pythons.

“We’ll have so much infrastructure and so much water going south that things like these discharges we’re so concerned about those. It will just hopefully fade into the background,” he stated.

However Andrews warns everyone to be vigilant until everything comes to fruition.

The Army Corps plan is expected to start taking effect in about 14 months.

The governor wants his $960 million plan included in next year’s budget.

