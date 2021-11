Changes are already in the works for Halo Infinite's Battle Pass system, according to 343 Industries. Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta has had an exciting start, but some players have had some issues with the game's Battle Pass system and Weekly Challenges. From certain challenges not tracking to the overall progression taking far too long, it seems there's definitely scope for some improvement. Luckily, with the multiplayer aspect being in open beta, 343 Industries seem keen to listen to player feedback.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO