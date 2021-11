I was booked on QR899 out of BNE to DOH last night and after physically having to drive to the airport to find out the flight had been cancelled due to tech issues in Auckland, I was told it was cancelled. This is after checking Auckland Int. website saying it was delayed. BNE Int. Airport saying it was cancelled and a call to Qatar Airways telling me it was on time - HUGE shit show.

