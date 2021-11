Central banks’ policy making has played a key role in manufacturing the 2008 financial crisis. One of the responses to that crisis was Bitcoin. With its decentralized system and peer-to-peer technology, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have the potential to dismantle the traditional banking system. Therefore, the banking system has maintained a negative stance irrespective of the surge in digital asset adoption. The list includes India, one of the leading crypto nations with respect to demand.

