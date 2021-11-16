CoinShares chief strategy officer says 10-15% crypto corrections are normal

Cryptocurrency has created $2.6 trillion in wealth. Ethereum was the world’s first programmable blockchain. Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is on the rise. Few (if any) asset classes are as polarizing as cryptocurrency. On one side, companies like MicroStrategy and Square have embraced the trend, adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. But on the other side, esteemed investors like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have rejected the trend. In fact, Munger once called Bitcoin "disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization."

