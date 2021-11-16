ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

A train carriage designed by Wes Anderson? We were first on board

By Francesca Syz
cntraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen filmmaker and train fanatic Wes Anderson was invited to re-imagine one of The British Pullman’s 11 first-class parlour cars, he didn’t have to think twice. ‘I love trains! I have often had the chance to invent train compartments and carriages in my movies – so I was immediately pleased to...

www.cntraveller.com

