Last Tuesday, the Aspen Institute named Northeast Alabama Community College one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. The Aspen Institute ranks NACC among the top 150 community colleges in the United States, which represents fifteen percent of America’s over 1,000 community colleges. The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for students from lower-income backgrounds.

