Will the metaverse lead cable's '10G Challenge'?

Last month, Facebook announced that it will rebrand its parent company name to Meta Platforms Inc. (Meta) during its annual Connect conference. This comes as no surprise for anyone who has kept an eye on the brand’s latest hardware innovations. With a focus on smart glasses, virtual reality headsets, and lifelike video calls over the internet, Meta hopes to shift beyond its roster of two-dimensional social media platforms to an interactive digital environment it’s dubbing the Metaverse. While the individual Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook apps will remain unchanged, Meta is focused on replicating the feeling of real social presence with interactions over the internet. If Meta pulls it off well, the Metaverse could open the door for new work, social, and gaming possibilities that will impact your everyday life.

