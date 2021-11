Microsoft's new 2D emoji's are rolling out on Windows 11. The company has clarified where 2D and 3D emoji will appear. Windows 10 will not be getting any new emojis. Back in July, Microsoft unveiled a new set of emoji designs that it said would be shipping its products going forward. At the time, the company only showcased new "3D" designs, setting the expectation that this is what emoji's were going to look like going forward in Windows 11, Teams, Office, and other Microsoft products and services. Unfortunately, when Microsoft began testing the new emoji's in Windows 11 last month, it wasn't with the 3D designs Microsoft had promised.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 HOURS AGO