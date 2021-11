Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Orange get super coherent; Sky leaves its routers exposed; Liberty Global boss sounds off about UK broadband. The UK government's Telecommunications (Security) Act has become law, bringing with it new powers for regulator Ofcom to fine operators up to 10% of their turnover if they don't comply with the various security-related requirements that the Act imposes upon them. Under the terms of the Act, all telecom providers will need to put in place measures to "identify and reduce the risks of security compromises," while preparing for any "future risks." They will be required to take "appropriate and proportionate action" after a security breach has occurred to mitigate damage. The Act also introduces new government powers to manage the risks posed by what it calls "high risk vendors," including the right to demand the removal of existing equipment previously sourced from such companies. (See Eurobites: UK spy chief says Huaweigate is just the start of it and Eurobites: NATO boss approves of UK's Huawei (re)review.)

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO