Chipotle CEO on helping U.S. farmers: It requires a commitment from someone to buy their goods

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prices for just about everything are on the rise, including food. That means Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost more. The American Farm Bureau Federation said a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 people, including turkey, stuffing, cranberries, veggies, and pumpkin pie will cost $53.31 to make. That’s up 14% from last year. Almost everything on the menu is more this year, from the dinner rolls to dessert. Here is a look at the price increases from 2020 to 2021, the largest jump is for the turkey: 16-pound turkey: $23.99 or approximately $1.50 per pound (up 24%) 2 frozen pie crusts: $2.91...

