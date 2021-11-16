Work is not a place you go, it's something you do, says Salesforce president & COO

Tariq Dennison of GFM Asset Management discusses why he would avoid investing in property developers. He says he prefers to invest in products with financial figures that can be more easily understood and which have more predictable returns.
"Buy now, pay later" company Pace has raised $40 million its Series A funding from investors in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Turochas Fuad of the company says it has always aimed to be a pan-Asia player and adds that the "buy now, pay later" model is a starting point for the firm to create financial inclusion.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Desktop Metal: "OK now listen. This is really important: This is pure spec on 3D, but I happen to like it more than [3D Systems Corporation]. Why? Because it's only a couple of bucks. Now, you can lose the whole thing, remember that. But I like the fact that it's a pure spec. If you approach it that way, you're in good shape."
The S&P 500 edged higher this week and moved within striking distance of its all-time highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq notched a new record. The more economically sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back, however. Driving the action was renewed lockdown fears and worries about the global economic recovery amid...
You don’t have to wait forever for things you order to arrive. And, you can dispute charges for things that didn’t arrive or that you didn’t accept, according to the Federal Trade Commission. As for products that show up that you never ordered, you don’t have to pay for them....
Bret Taylor expects Slack to remain relevant in the post-pandemic world. The Salesforce COO says the hybrid work environment is here to stay. Salesforce.com Inc bought Slack for nearly $28 billion in December 2020. Slack was undoubtedly a beneficiary of the global pandemic that pushed businesses into work from home...
You can have a ton of skill and loads of great ideas, but that's almost never enough to reach the top. It takes old-fashioned hard work to reach the pinnacle and stay there. Hard work is a necessary component of success for nearly everyone, says Joe Ricketts, founder and builder of online brokerage TD Ameritrade and an entrepreneur and philanthropist who wrote "The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get." Building TD Ameritrade turned Ricketts into a billionaire.
It’s a great time to work in IT, with companies in nearly every industry scrambling to hire more tech talent. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for software developers and software engineers is projected to increase 22% between 2020 and 2030, outpacing the predicted 4% growth rate average for other occupations.
