Not many people can say that they once owned the second-biggest humidor in Northern Virginia, but Dexter Daughtry can. The 75-year-old, who now lives in Roanoke, came to Virginia from Buffalo, New York. At that point, he said, he’d been working in the tobacco field for decades, learning about the buying and selling of high-quality cigars “by trial and error.” The most expensive cigar he ever bought cost $125, he said.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO