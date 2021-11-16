ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Ted Cruz calls migrant facilities 'Biden cages' during Homeland Security hearing

By CNN Newsource
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Ted Cruz and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas got into a heated debate Tuesday about children the Senator said were being held in “Biden cages” at the Texas border. "How many children have been in the Biden cages...

