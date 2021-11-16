ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizens Bank closing New Kensington branch as previously announced

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Valley News Dispatch
 5 days ago
Citizens Bank is making good on its previously announced intention to close its branch in downtown New Kensington on Wednesday, a bank spokesman said.

Citizens said in August it would close the office at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street on Wednesday.

“The branch is still slated to close on (Wednesday), and no details have changed,” said Bennett Griesmer, a spokesman for Citizens Financial Group.

According to a notice posted outside the bank, the ATM there will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and the office will close at noon.

Customers are advised to visit the Lower Burrell branch at 3136 Leechburg Road. Citizens also has a branch in the New Kensington Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road.

In the five-story building at 901 Fifth Ave., Citizens was preceded by Mellon Bank and the Logan Trust Co., which built it in the 1920s, according to city Clerk Dennis Scarpiniti.

The closing will leave First National Bank, at 322 Eighth St., as the only bank branch remaining downtown.

Valley News Dispatch

