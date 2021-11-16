ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A One-Off Stinker, or A Sign of Things to Come?

By Ronald Toothe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does one choose the five most important plays from an offensive performance like the one we saw Thursday in Miami? In a game filled with frustrating on-field mistakes, a lack of adjustments by the coaching staff, and almost nothing to show for it on the scoreboard, there simply isn’t much...

Brian Baldinger
russellstreetreport.com

Tee Time? Why Martin Should Replace Roman

Hot take #1: Eric DeCosta’s defensive draft pick selections have been mediocre at best. DeCosta, who is an excellent GM (and the team is lucky to have him), assumed the role on Feb 2, 2018. The Ravens have drafted 16 defensive players since then. Of those 16 players, four are no longer on the team (Shaun Wade, Kenny Young, Zach Sieler and Daylon Mack). The other 12 players, as a whole, haven’t produced as one would hope. Jaylon Ferguson has been a bust. Patrick Queen, who has seen improved play over the last few weeks, has already shown he was not worthy of a first-round pick. Malik Harrison was OK in his first year but has taken a big step back this season. Justin Madubuike has been serviceable but he has yet to take the leap many expected him to take in 2021. Broderick Washington is, at best, a rotational player. Geno Stone has some upside and, as a 7th rounder, is showing that wasn’t a bad pick but he’s not making much of an impact as of yet either. Iman Marshall has basically been on IR the whole time and Daelin Hayes suffered the same fate this year (not saying that’s DeCosta’s fault but they are still two more picks he is getting nothing out of).
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Batting .000 Against Cover 0

There’s a coaching cliché that the most important game is always the next one. Following their loss to the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Ravens have had a little bit of extra time to look at the next game and regroup. Unfortunately, there were a LOT of things that could use some work following an ugly performance, and they’re facing a well-rested opponent in the Chicago Bears. Let’s start by talking about a major adjustment that needs to happen for next game, and one a little farther down the road.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Something’s Gotta Give

Happy Hump Day #RavensFlock! Believe it or not, we’re just over a week away from Thanksgiving already! That doesn’t seem possible for a bunch of reasons, one of which is that the Ravens have still played just a single AFC North game. Still plenty of work to be done in...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

90% Great, 10% Awful

It was definitely a night to forget for the Baltimore Ravens offense last Thursday, but the defense had a substantially better showing against the Miami Dolphins. Once again, the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story, as seven of the Dolphins’ 22 points were the result of a fumble return touchdown, and Miami’s only offensive touchdown came with just 2:19 left in the fourth quarter. More on that later.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens @ Bears – Thursday

Did Not Participate: QB Lamar Jackson (illness); WR Marquise Brown (thigh); NT Brandon Williams (shoulder); OLB Pernell McPhee (knee); OT Alejandro Villaneueva (NIR-rest); WR Rashod Bateman (illness) Limited Particpation: OL Patrick Mekari (ankle); RB Latavius Murray (ankle); CB Tavon Young (foot); CB Jimmy Smith (hip) Full Participation: TE Nick Boyle...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

FLOCK FORECAST: Taming The Bears

This week, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday looking for their first win ever at Soldier Field. On the plus side, Lamar Jackson is 12-0 v. the NFC. The Ravens lead the AFC North with a record of (6-3) as they seek to...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, still dealing with illness, now questionable vs. Bears; Trace McSorley activated

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday, as he deals with an illness that sidelined him for two days of practice. Jackson, who was a full participant in practice Friday after a two-day absence unrelated to the coronavirus, was not listed with an injury designation in Friday’s injury report. But he was added ...
