Use of antidepressants is associated with less risk of mortality in patients with COVID-19 infections, new research shows. The findings, gleaned from a study of the health records of over 80,000 patients who contracted COVID-19 in the US last year, indicate that people taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) had a significantly better chance of survival than matched patients not using the medications. "Our subgroup analysis found a statistically significant reduction of 28 percent in the relative risk of mortality for the patients treated with fluoxetine and 26 percent for the patients treated with fluoxetine or fluvoxamine," researchers explain in the new...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO