Newly listed homes for sale in the Morganton area

First look• OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20th 2-5• Location!!! Renovated craftsman bungalow on the one way section of Norwood St in historic downtown Lenoir. All NEW wiring, NEW Hvac , NEW plumbing, NEW windows. Enjoy all the new and appreciate the character that this charming home has to offer. Restored original hardwood floors Completely renovated laundry, bathrooms, and kitchen with beautiful stainless appliances and granite countertops. The washer/dryer, kitchen appliances will convey. Front bedroom has wonderful built ins for clothing and storage. Move in ready just in time for the Holidays. Stay warm with the new gas HVAC system! Home offers detached garage with storage area and paved parking. More storage can be found in the concrete floored basement.

LENOIR, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO