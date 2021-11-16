ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Newly listed homes for sale in the Morganton area

Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowse through recently listed homes in the Morganton real estate market and find your next home!. Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home only a couple blocks from the heart of downtown Morganton. Quick drive to I-40. Well-maintained with new paint, new windows, and upgrades throughout all while keeping the charm and...

Morganton News Herald

2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $179,000

First look• OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20th 2-5• Location!!! Renovated craftsman bungalow on the one way section of Norwood St in historic downtown Lenoir. All NEW wiring, NEW Hvac , NEW plumbing, NEW windows. Enjoy all the new and appreciate the character that this charming home has to offer. Restored original hardwood floors Completely renovated laundry, bathrooms, and kitchen with beautiful stainless appliances and granite countertops. The washer/dryer, kitchen appliances will convey. Front bedroom has wonderful built ins for clothing and storage. Move in ready just in time for the Holidays. Stay warm with the new gas HVAC system! Home offers detached garage with storage area and paved parking. More storage can be found in the concrete floored basement.
LENOIR, NC
Morganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $214,500

Gorgeous 3BR/2BA ranch with office/flex space and fully renovated by Hefner Construction. Owner's suite has custom accent wall, walk-in closet and new master bath. Lots of storage space throughout. Open kitchen/dining/living area features brand new kitchen with large island and new stainless appliances (including dishwasher and fridge). New flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures throughout. Separate laundry room with extra storage and beautiful office/flex space with glass doors offers lots of possibilities! Major updates include new metal roof, new heat pump, and new water heater. Agent/Owner.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
Morganton News Herald

Newly constructed houses you can buy in Morganton

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. Home will feature dark gray vinyl siding with white trim. The interior will feature a large living room area with 9 foot ceilings that flows into the kitchen that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closets. Additional 2 bedrooms offer plenty of space for family and guests. **Projected completion date is 1/15/22**
MORGANTON, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Home listings: What $155,000 buys you in the Twin Cities area

Built in 1918, this one-bedroom, one-bath house in the Folwell neighborhood has 732 square feet and features a formal dining room, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Nicole Mueller, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-619-4970. St. Paul. Built in 1979, this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Morganton News Herald

Morganton’s most affordable starter homes

Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Three Bedroom, One Bath manufactured singlewide on .52 acres. This lot has beautiful mature trees with mountain views. Roof was replaced in 2020. 2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $69,900. 23 hrs ago. ATTENTION INVESTORS. Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bath...
MORGANTON, NC
theburgnews.com

Sales dip, prices jump in latest report on Harrisburg area home sales

October home sales in the Harrisburg area were modestly lower but prices moved higher, according to the latest report on previously owned homes. For the three-county region, sales totaled 741 housing units, down from 805 units in October 2020, but the median price increased to $229,500 from $209,900, stated the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors (GHAR).
HARRISBURG, PA
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area home sales fall for 2nd straight month, but record year in sight

Charleston-area home sales slipped for the second straight month in October compared to last year's record-setting pace, but they remain on track for another milestone year. Residential transactions fell 8.2 percent to 1,975 last month, according to preliminary data released Nov. 11 by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. At...
CHARLESTON, SC
PHX Sun-Times

Top homes for sale in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This beautiful home has a modern floorplan consisting of 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, tile flooring throughout
PHOENIX, AZ
Virginian-Pilot

Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach reopening newly renovated homes

Darlene Miles has lived in Atlantis Apartments for 40 years. Not much had changed during her time in the government-subsidized housing complex off Birdneck Road. Until now. The New York-based company that recently bought the property, Fairstead, just completed the renovation of a portion of the complex that sits on Bay Ridge Court. Miles, 65, walked through one of the refreshed apartments ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Morganton News Herald

Carolina Smoke announces new restaurant has opened

Carolina Smoke’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant has opened, the business announced Thursday. In a Facebook post, Carolina Smoke Barbeque Grill and Copper Still announced the commencement of service at 101 Steakhouse Road, the former site of Morganton’s Sagebrush Steakhouse, after a months-long period of work and renovation. “We would not be...
MORGANTON, NC
Morganton News Herald

Commissioners approve grant match for company expansion

A company in Burke County is planning to expand and add more jobs, and it’s getting help from the state, county and Morganton to do it. The Burke County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved on Tuesday night a local match for a state building reuse grant for “Project Umbrella.” Burke Development Inc., the economic development organization in the county, usually gives projects code names until an announcement is made.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

List: Triangle-area holiday parades and tree lightings

Raleigh's Christmas Parade and tree lighting are always held the weekend before Thanksgiving, but most other towns and cities hold events in early December. We have this list to help you keep track of what is happening and when!. Wake County. Apex. Apex's Rotary Christmas Parade will be held Dec....
RALEIGH, NC

