For the first time ever, HBO’s critically-acclaimed “Hard Knocks” series will take place during the regular season, highlighting the AFC South’s Indianapolis Colts. After a sluggish start to the season, the Colts find themselves on a 2-game winning streak and winners of 4 of their last 5. Here’s how to take a peek behind the curtain and see how the Colts operate during the season, during “Hard Knocks In Season: Indianapolis Colts” starting Wednesday, November 17 with a subscription to HBO Max.

