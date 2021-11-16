Curran concedes Nassau County Executive race to Blakeman after count of absentees

MINEOLA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Democrat Laura Curran formally conceded Tuesday to Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman in the race for Nassau County Executive after the Nassau Board of Elections completed its count of absentee ballots.

Preliminary results released shortly after the election showed Blakeman leading Curran by about 10,000 votes.

While Blakeman claimed victory, Curran had said she would wait for all absentee ballots to be counted.

Nassau Board of Elections officials on Tuesday announced the tallying was complete, revealing that Blakeman had a total of 142,626 votes, while Curran received 140,476.

Blakeman spoke to Newsday after the results were released saying he is “very happy” with the results and is “looking forward to moving forward and doing a great job for the people of Nassau County.”

Curran released a statement shortly after saying that while this is not the result she had hoped for, she is proud of what she has accomplished during her four years in office.

“Four years ago, we promised to clean up the corruption and fiscal mismanagement that plagued county government, balance budgets and turn deficits into surpluses – and we did just that,” she said. “My administration took on the tough fight of reassessment: transforming a broken system into one that is fair and accurate. Through strategic investments in community-based policing, my administration secured Nassau’s ranking as the ‘safest community in America.’ And together, we overcame a global health and economic crisis – rebounding as the region hardest hit by the pandemic to the highest vaccinated county in New York State.”

Curran congratulated Blakeman on his victory and thanked all those who worked for and supported her re-election campaign.

“I love our county and our residents, and pledge a positive transition. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for allowing me the opportunity and the privilege to serve you these last four years,” Curran concluded.