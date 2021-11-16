South Buffalo Street Closing Planned For Friday

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names...
Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The IOC and the Chinese government would like this to be the end of the Peng saga, which has run since Nov. 2 when she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.
Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Five people died and more than 40 people were injured when an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late Sunday. Police said the numbers could change as many people transported themselves to hospitals.
LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night. James's left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage.
The fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has published an open letter in The Washington Post asking singer Justin Bieber to cancel his performance at the Formula One race in Saudi Arabia. In the letter, Hatice Cengiz urged Bieber to cancel the scheduled Dec. 5 performance in the Red...
Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the center of a recently concluded high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown...
Former White House Coronavirus Response team member Dr. Scott Atlas claimed on Sunday that ""science has become politicized," adding that the internal politics in the field is "destructive" and "there's no transparency." He went on to argue that "this undermines the validity of the research and their statements," and alleged...
Friday’s authorization by federal officials to expand Covid-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults was met with overwhelming support from public health experts. But some were puzzled as to why the Food and Drug Administration didn’t make the move sooner. Despite a plan by the Biden administration to have boosters...
