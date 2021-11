Finland will meet France in World Cup qualifying action on Tuesday afternoon. Finland is coming off a 3-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in their last match and will look for a win this afternoon to secure a second-place finish as they have yet to do so. As for France, they secured their trip to Qatar with an 8-0 win over Kazakhstan this past weekend. They might take their foot off the gas since they have secured a spot while Finland is eager for a win.

