Re-evaluating the top 10 players at each position in NHL22

One of the key decisions managers have to make is picking the line-up before a matchday in Soccer Manager. Who to drop, who to consider, who to replace, so many factors are present which impact the choice of 11 players that start the game from the first kick-off. There’s no doubt, injuries and suspensions will crop up as well, which will force replacements of those that perhaps would be the first names on the eleven-man list in the first place. What could make the situation even worse? Well, then comes the possible realization that there are few other players that can fill in that position without an orange displaced player marker. That’s where the utility players come in, these are versatile players that can play a wide range of different positions, meaning they will come in handy as very useful squad depth. Here in this article, we will share the list of the top 10 best such utility and versatile players who can play in any position in Soccer Manager 2022.

