To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console, Microsoft surprise-released Halo Infinite’s multiplayer yesterday, allowing players to experience a beta version of the content well before the original release date. Due to the surprise, fans will likely have a lot of questions they want to be answered so they can properly prepare or play the game, especially when it comes to the game modes that are available. Here is everything you need to know about all multiplayer game modes in Halo Infinite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO